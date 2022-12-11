ajc logo
Moss, Henry

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MOSS, Henry Arthur Avens

Henry Arthur Avens Moss, age 33, passed on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Roswell, Georgia. Born on October 8, 1989 in Roswell, Henry was the son of Rita Anna Avens and David Henry Moss. He is survived by his older sister, Natalija Anna Avens Moss; his parents; grandfather, Adolfs Avens age 101; and grandmother, Dorothy Moss age 103. Henry was especially proud of his American, Canadian, and Latvian heritage. He attended Roswell High School, and was a happy member of the class of 2007. Henry was also a proud UGA alumnus, graduating with a BA in History in December, 2011. He enjoyed history, politics, UGA football, cars, cooking and grilling, snowboarding, gaming, trips to Canada to see extended family, and his great many friends. Henry's primary interest was writing and playing his own music. Henry was a singular devotee of classic rock and roll. He was also a successful music recording expert, having experience with Doppler, Sonica, Halo and Noble recording studios, among others. This drove his unwavering commitment to super-high quality analogue recordings. He recorded numerous songs by himself and with other bandmates. He was a perfectionist, always slow to publish his material without just one more tweak. Henry worked as a tutor with Ruth Rumack's Learning Space in Toronto, and was a bright light with his coworkers and many successful students. Henry was dearly loved by his family including; aunts, Mirdza and Anda; and cousins, Paul, Zinta, Kalvis, Zile (Mitch), Maris O, Maris R, Cara, Troy, and Marco, and will be sorely missed. A close private gathering was held on December 9, 2022. Donations can be made in Henry's honor to Nuçi's Space in Athens, Georgia at www.nuci.org

