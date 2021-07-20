ajc logo
2 hours ago

MOSS, Helen

Celebration of Life for Mrs. Helen Moss will be Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2642 Hawthorne Ave., SE Smyrna, GA 30080. Interment, Georgia Memorial Park. Eulogist, Pastor Adrian Williams, Jr. Viewing will be TODAY from 3-8 PM at William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, Inc., ATLANTA CHAPEL, 923 McDaniel St., SW Atlanta, GA 30310, 404-963-5634, www.wgmurrayandson.com

