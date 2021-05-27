ajc logo
X

Moss, Eddie

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MOSS, Eddie

Mr. Eddie Lee Moss, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021. A service of celebration honoring the life of the beloved father will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, 11:00 AM at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Reverend Mark Seals, Officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Ave., Decatur, GA 30032 at 10:00 AM.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top