MOSS, Eddie



Mr. Eddie Lee Moss, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021. A service of celebration honoring the life of the beloved father will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, 11:00 AM at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Reverend Mark Seals, Officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Ave., Decatur, GA 30032 at 10:00 AM.

