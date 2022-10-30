MOSS, Bud Carter



Bud Carter Moss of Smyrna, Georgia (77), passed away on October 26, 2022. Carter was born on December 31, 1944 in Cleveland, Georgia to Bud and Jasolene "Jace" Moss. He grew up in Columbus and Decatur and graduated from Druid Hills High School. Carter attended the University of Georgia, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering. He met Louise Adams, and they married in 1966. Carter and Louise had 2 boys, Bud Carter Moss, Jr. and Kevin Adams Moss. Carter spent his entire career at Georgia Power and retired in 2000. He was an avid golfer and will be remembered for his love of the Georgia Bulldogs. He was thrilled to see the Dawgs win the 2021 National Championship and attended a UGA game only a week before his death. Carter was preceded in death by his parents, (Bud and Jace Moss); and wife, (Louise Moss). He loved his family and is survived by his 2 sons, Bud Moss (Sally) and Kevin Moss (Alycen); sister, (Susan); 5 grandchildren, (Andrew, Patrick, Lauren, Anna, and Katherine); and special friend, (Emmaline Pursley).



The family will receive friends at Decatur First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM, with the funeral immediately following at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.



