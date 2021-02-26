Moss, Billy Eugene

Billy Eugene Moss, a beloved cobbler who operated his shoe repair business in Canton for more than six decades, died Jan. 29, 2021 from a combination of COVID-19, kidney failure. He was 87



Moss, born in Talking Rock during the Great Depression, had customers from across the country and even overseas, in addition to his local community.



Billy's friends used to gather at his Canton Shoe Repair shop just to talk. Now they are finding ways to fill the silence, remember his face, remember his grace, remember how he helped stitch them all together.



"It is a huge loss for the community. How many downtown areas have a shoe cobbler and have had one for six decades?" said Canton Mayor Bill Grant, who was one of Billy's longtime customers. "It is really the loss of an era."



Read more about Billy Eugene Moss on ajc.com