Mosley, Toney

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MOSLEY, Sr., Toney

Pastor Toney Mosley Sr., age 73 of Fayetteville, GA, and Pastor of Woods Memorial Baptist Church, 5665 Old National Hwy, College Park, GA 30349, moved up from labor to reward on March 24, 2023. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Riverdale Chapel. 770-909-8800.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

