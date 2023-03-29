Mosley, Toney

MOSLEY, Sr., Toney



Pastor Toney Mosley Sr., age 73 of Fayetteville, GA, and Pastor of Woods Memorial Baptist Church, 5665 Old National Hwy, College Park, GA 30349, moved up from labor to reward on March 24, 2023. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Riverdale Chapel. 770-909-8800.

