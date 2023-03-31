Mosley, Toney

MOSLEY, Sr., Pastor Toney



Pastor Toney Mosley Sr., age 73, of Fayetteville, GA, and Pastor of Woods Memorial Baptist Church, moved from labor to reward on March 24, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, at Woods Memorial Baptist Church, 5665 Old National Hwy., Atlanta, GA 30349. Interment will follow at Southview Cemetery. Initial viewing Friday, March 31, 2023, from 10 AM-3 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church St., Riverdale, GA 30274, Continued Viewing from 5 PM-8 PM, at Woods Memorial Baptist Church. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale Chapel. 770-909-8800.

