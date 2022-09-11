ajc logo
Mosher, Philip

MOSHER, Philip

Age 93. Philip was born January 9, 1929, and passed away peacefully at his home in Roswell, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. L. A. Mosher; his wife, Dottie Mosher; and granddaughter, Jenny Lange.

Philip was born in Lima, Ohio, but moved with his parents to Georgia at an early age. He served in the Marines in WW II. He married the late Dottie Mosher in 1949, and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1952. He was in business with his father, and was president of Mosher Veterinary Supply Company for many years. He also served on the Board of Directors of VetTech and Bioceutic Laboratories, producers of veterinary pharmaceutical products. He was associated with the NYO Youth Athletic Association, and was an avid Bulldog and Braves fan. He enjoyed wood carving, watercolor painting, and gardening. He was a member of the Roswell Presbyterian Church, and a longtime volunteer at North Fulton Hospital.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Anne Lange (Jay) of Roswell; sons, Dr. Mark Mosher (Tracy) of Watkinsville, and Rev. Peyton Mosher (Carrie) of Roswell; six grandchildren, Kalie Diehl, Natalie Mosher, Codie Edgar, Greg Lange, Luke Mosher and Paul Mosher; and three great-grandchildren.

Philip looks forward to meeting his Lord and hopes for "fair winds and following seas."

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Crossroads Hospice, especially Tian and Selina, for Philip's care. A graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, on Saturday, September 17, at 11:00 AM.




Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

