MOSHER, James Arthur



James Arthur Mosher died at home with his loved ones on Saturday November 14, 2020. James was born April 20, 1941 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Arthur and Gertrude Mosher of Evansville, Wisconsin. Jim graduated from Albany High School, Albany Wisconsin and attended University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.



Jim joined the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After Basic training and further training in Germany, James was selected to serve in the United States Air Force Central Intelligence Agency in a remote area 4 miles south of Peshawr, Pakistan. After serving from 1963 to 1967, Jim received special permission to travel throughout the area after he finished his service. He was able to walk along the Khyber Pass, one of the oldest trading routes in the world that cuts through the Hindu Kush Mountain Range. He traveled to Afghanistan, India, and the Himalaya Mountain range making it to K2.



Jim returned to the United States and began his career at UBS Paine Webber Milwaukee, WI, Columbus, OH, and finally Atlanta, GA, working as a stockbroker for 30 years.



For the last 14 years Jim has worked tirelessly on the success of Café Lapin, the restaurant he co founded in Buckhead with Mattie Hines Mosher. Jim's wish would be to see Café Lapin continue to thrive for our loyal customers, friends and employees. Memorial contributions may be sent to Café Lapin 2341 Peachtree Rd Suite C Atlanta, GA 30305



James Mosher is survived by his brothers and sisters: Harold Mosher of Alexandria, VA, Patricia Bouton of Janesville, WI, Kathleen Kinney of Greenfield, WI, Marianne Healy of Greenfield, WI, Jean Mosher of Evansville, WI, Robert Mosher of Evansville, WI and his spouse of 30 years Mattie Hines Mosher.



Café Lapin would like to invite our customers and friends who wish to pay their respects to the restaurant Thursday November 19, 2020 from 4 PM to 6 PM.





