Dr. Moses C. Norman, Sr.







Hard to believe that it has been five years since you transitioned to heaven. We miss you everyday and reflect on all of the great memories that you left. We remember how wonderful you were as a husband, father, and friend. We love you always and carry you in our hearts everyday.







Your wife Gertrude, your children Moses Jr. (Kym), Christopher, Jeffrey and grandchildren Moses III, Brenton and Chloe.