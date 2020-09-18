MOSER, Charles George Eristoff Charles George Eristoff Moser (aka Eric Moser) Born: Dec. 26, 1925 - Died: Sep. 12, 2020. He is survived by his 4 children; Lynn Moser, Rick Moser, Nancy Moser, Susan Barnhart, son-in-law Edmund Barnhart and 2 grandchildren; Madison Barnhart and Aubrie Barnhart. Eric was a self made businessman, pilot, WWII veteran, photographer, world traveler, connoisseur of the arts with an impeccable appreciation of history and foreign country exploration. In his 94 years of life he visited many countries around the world, most more than once. His father, Charles Kroth Moser was a prominent writer, statesman, foreign Consul to the United States in the early part of the 20th century. His mother, Xenia Eristoff, a Russian princess. Eric grew up in the Washington, DC area, spending summers in Conn., as well as a short time in France. He moved to Atl., GA in 1960. He met his first wife, Marilyn Moore, at Boulder College in the late 40's and had his first child, Lynn in 1949. His early career included managing one of the two top makers of bank vaults, The Mosler Corp. He then started his own real estate business in 1968 which matured into the ownership, management, and development of several Commercial and Residental properties in both GA and FL. There will be a small celebration of life for his immediate family at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimers Foundation of America https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/

