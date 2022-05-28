





MOSELEY, Sara



Sara Hutchinson "Sally" Moseley, age 99, died on Saturday May 7, 2022 in Slidell, LA. She was born on October 31, 1922 in LaGrange, GA. to Frank Witherspoon Hutchinson and Mary Lane Hutchinson.



Sally and her late husband, Dr. Arthur J. Moseley, Jr., resided in Winter Haven, FL. where they raised a family of four children- Arthur Jefferson Moseley III (Mary) of Slidell, LA, Mary Lane Bellis (Dr. Edwin) of Salisbury, MD, the late Frank Witherspoon Moseley (Josephine) of Oldsmar, FL, and the late Sara Howard Mitchell (Dr. Robert) of Atlanta, GA.



In retirement she and Art moved to Boca Grande, FL. Following Art's death, Sally spent time with her children, residing consecutively in Atlanta, GA, Oldsmar, FL, Salisbury, MD, and Slidell, LA. She is survived by two children, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.



A service will be held at Shadowlawn Cemetery in LaGrange, GA on Saturday, June 4th at 11 AM.



https://audubonfuneralhome.com/