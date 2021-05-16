Morton, Margie

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MORTON (PRUITT), Margie<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Margie Pruitt Morton</font><font size="1" color="#000000">,</font><font size="2" color="#000000"> age 77, of Cumming passed away on May 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jack Morton. She is survived by her three sons, Ken (Julie) Morton of Milton, Kevin J. Morton of Alpharetta and Kyle (Monique) Morton of Roswell; grandchildren, Emily (Michael) Toole, Lexie, Camille, Luke, Anna Catherine, Cate and Matt Morton; sister, Joyce (Douglas) Haney of-Alpharetta . She was a 1961 graduate of Milton High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree in English from Georgia State University. Margie taught at both Milton High School and Roswell High School. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Alpharetta and taught Sunday school for 30 plus years. She loved to travel with Jack and her friends. Margie loved spending time with her seven grandchildren. Margie cherished her friendship with her girlfriends from high school and so many others. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM at First Baptist Church Alpharetta (Chapel). The Morton family will receive friends from 2 PM until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Touch of Love Ministry at First Baptist Church of Alpharetta. Please send check to FBCA and place Touch of Love Ministry on the memo line.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLnorthsidechapel44.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>