Morton, James

MORTON, Sr., Bishop James H.



In the wake of the passing of longtime Pastor, Bishop James H. Morton, Sr., the Morton Family, and the New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church, will officially honor and celebrate Bishop's life and legacy with public viewing held Friday, February 24, 2023, 12:00 NOON until 9:00 PM at New Beginning F.G.B.C.



The Celebration of Life Service will commence Saturday, February 25, 2023, 12:00 NOON at New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church, 923 Valleybrook Rd., Decatur, GA, with his remains placed in repose at 10:00 AM. All are welcome to pay their respects. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



