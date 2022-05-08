MORTON, Jack



Mr. Jack Morton, 90, of Savannah, GA, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 5, 2022. Born in Albemarle, NC, he is the son of the late Claude Bryan and Bethie Almond Morton. Jack graduated from Albemarle High School and attended Duke University, earning a degree in economics. Jack served two years in the US Army at Fort Hood, TX, in the 4th Armored Division / 144th Army Signal Company before returning to North Carolina to attend Wake Forest. As he began attending Wake Forest School of Law, he married Jerrie Sue Moffitt of Asheboro, NC. Taking a job with the US Treasury Department (IRS), he moved from Omaha, NB to San Francisco, CA, and then settling in Stone Mountain, GA, where they raised their family. They retired in Rome, GA where they lived for 9 years. Jack was the chief regional counsel for the criminal tax division of the IRS out of Atlanta, GA, serving 33 years with the Treasury Department. Jack is preceded in death by Jerrie, married for 52 years, before she passed in 2009. Jack and Jerrie traveled the world for years in retirement, as did he after she passed. Jack made some famously long and wonderful trips with his brother Joe Morton of Camden, SC. Jack is survived by his two sons Bryan (Janet) Morton of Savannah, GA and Barrett (Michelle) Morton of Cartersville, GA. He has four grandchildren: Erik Morton of Sandy Springs, GA; Courtney Morton (Nathan) Hartman of Avondale Estates, GA; Reed Morton of Cartersville, GA; and Skylar Morton of Cartersville, GA. He also survived by a host of special nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Albemarle, NC for friends and family. Memorials for Jack may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or Canton Baptist Church in Stanly County, NC.



