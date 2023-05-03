X

Morton, David

Obituaries
MORTON, David Anthony

David Anthony Morton, age 70, of Jackson, died Saturday, April 15, 2023. He was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Bennett Smith; and aunt, Jackie Donegan. He is survived by his wife, Ezara Silva Morton; father and his wife, Robert (Bobby) and Judy Morton; daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Michael Bowen, Sara and John Newsome, Julia and Shawn Chandler, Jessica and Patrick Olson; grandchildren: Brennen and Faith Little, Beckett and Brody Bowen, Sara Kate and Allie Newsome, Tori and Ryan Rose, Abby and Jordan Weaver, Reid Chandler, Alese, Lana, and Bryson Olson; great-grandchild, Bella Little; and stepsister, Wynne Robertson. David earned his Bachelor's degree at Georgia State University before becoming a salesman with Metal Goods and Samuel Industries, and later in life started Bee Line Courier. He enjoyed fellowship as a member of the October Group, was an avid golfer and bird watcher. He also loved playing the guitar, traveling, and was a big history buff. David never met a stranger. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 3:00 PM, at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Paul Croft officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Those desiring may make donations to www.stjude.org/promotion/impact-giving-pm.html or www.katlynspromise.org. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

