In Loving Memory



Cori Kristen Morton



09/21/1968-11/05/2021



My daughter went away without a farewell. We did not get a chance to say goodbye. But there will be a day when heaven's gates are open, and we will see her again. Precious Cori, your absence makes our hearts ache and we long to be reunited with you. You are gone too soon, and we miss you terribly. Until we meet again.



Love Mom and Peter