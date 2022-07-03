Mortin, Malinda

MORTIN (JOLLEY), Malinda Delle



Malinda Delle Mortin (Jolley) of Sea Island, Georgia (formerly of Smyrna, Cobb County, and Kennesaw, Georgia) February 28, 1942-June 27, 2022 Beloved wife of Gordon Kenneth Mortin and devoted daughter of the late Lex and LeoDelle Lassiter Jolley, Malinda passed into God's care at about 4:15 PM on June 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Fleming L. Jolley of Sea Island. Her husband of more than fifty years survives her along with one niece, two nephews, five grandnieces, a grandnephew, six great-grandnephews, and two great-grandnieces. A memorial service celebrating her life will be scheduled later. Her cremains will be privately interred next to her mother and father in Mountain View Park Cemetery, Marietta Georgia. She was always her "Daddy's girl." Malinda graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, major in Finance from the University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida in 1963, receiving The Wall Street Journal Student Achievement Award. Malinda began her career in 1964 as a partner with her father in their then newly created securities brokerage firm, Lex Jolley & Company, which was later incorporated as Lex Jolley & Co., Inc. Malinda was secretary and treasurer until the company was sold in 1990. Malinda retired shortly thereafter. She was a proud member of Chi Omega Fraternity serving in later years as a Foundation Board Trustee. The Chi Omega Malinda Jolley Mortin Woman of Achievement Award is named in her honor and is given at Chi Omega Conventions to fellow Fraternity sisters. Recipients include Harper Lee, Christine Brennon, Pat Head Summitt, Erin Hunter Sill, Nancy Utley Jacobs, and Nancy Dugal Perrier, among many other distinguished Fraternity sister recipients. Malinda was the recipient of the Roselyn T. Dabbs Philanthropy of Chi Omega Award. Over her lifetime she served on several boards and foundations including Kennesaw State University Foundation, Kennestone Hospital Guild (now WellStar), Marietta Garden Center Foundation, Hagood Garrison Genealogy Society, CASA Glynn, Junior League of the Golden Isles and Sea Island Garden Group. She was a second-generation member of the Smyrna Social Club. Malinda was a founding donor to Adoption-Share, Inc. Malinda was a voracious reader and loved to travel. She would grab her passport and go halfway around the world at the drop of a hat. In later life, her favorite trips were annual fall or winter trips to St. Thomas USVI with her husband and often with her niece, grandniece, grandnephew, and their families. The family wishes to thank her long-time Primary Care Physician, Dr. Shep Dunlevie for his and his loving staff's many years of excellent care, her Oncologist, Dr. William Jonas, and his excellent staff for their 5 years of excellent care, her Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Adam Nowlan, and his warm and loving team for their forthrightness and excellent care and her Pulmonologist, Dr. Craig Patterson, and his excellent staff for their years of excellent care. Many thankyous to Coastal Hospice Company of Georgia and a team that primarily included Oncologist Dr. Antonio Moran Jr. and Registered Hospice Nurses Susan Richardson and Mary Berg for their loving and caring manner and service and First Light Home Care, and Malinda's primary home caregivers Pam Baker and Shiekenya Jones, all of whom lovingly facilitated Malinda's smooth and painless travel from human care to God's care in her last month of life. Donations in her memory may be made to Chi Omega Fraternity 1865 Foundation, 3395 Players Club Parkway, Memphis, Tennessee 38125, or Coastal Hospice Company, 1700 Frederica Road, Suite 205, Saint Simons Island, Georgia 31522 or Adoption-Share, Inc. 1027 Egmont Street, Brunswick, Georgia 31520.

