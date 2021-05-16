<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689563-01_0_0000689563-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689563-01_0_0000689563-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689563-01_1_USFlag.eps_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689563-01_1_USFlag.eps.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MORSE, William Bedell "Billy"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Billy passed away May 10, 2021 from complications in surgery for blood clots, he was 72. A native Atlantan he graduated from W.F. Dykes High School in 1967 where he participated in football, track and was recognized as a Representative Senior. He received a B.A. from the University of Georgia in 1972. He ran track at Georgia, earning a lifetime spot in the UGA Letterman's Club, and was a member of Chi Phi fraternity. He received an MBA from Georgia State University in 1975. He served his country for over 6 years in the Army Reserve stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio and the VA Hospital in Atlanta. For over 40 years he worked for CISCO Inc. of Houston, TX. Representing the firm in New Orleans and Atlanta. He was active in numerous churches in Atlanta, New Orleans and most recently in Lawrenceville, GA. He is survived by his wife, Linda and his son Bradley, his brother, Kip Morse (Myra) of Big Canoe, GA and sister, Jane Trinkle of Marietta, GA and his numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Billy's life will be held on May 22nd at 2:00 PM, at Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church, 395 West Crogan Street, Lawrenceville, GA. Please note the Church requires masks and social distancing consistent with Covid 19 guidelines. Billy's most defining trait was loyalty. That sense of loyalty included his Church, family, friends, Universities, his company and his wonderful pets over the years. He was also known for his gentle spirit, which even extended to taking spiders outside and rescuing lizards from the family cats. Billy was a devoted member of The ASPCA and The Humane Society. The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers that anyone who wishes to honor Billy please donate to the ASPCA (aspca.org) or your local Humane Society. As a lifetime Bull Dog fan, season ticket holder, and contributor his bark will be missed. Arrangements by Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway Lawrenceville, GA 30046.770-277-4550. Online condolences may be expressed at <br/><br/>www.wagesandsons.com.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLWagesAndSons1_26_17.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>