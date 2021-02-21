MORSE, Carrie



Private Graveside Services for Carrie Evelyn Clayton Morse are Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 1:00P.M. Public viewing is Monday, February 22, 2021, Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley, Georgia. CDC Pandemic guidelines will be observed. An online Zoom Memorial Celebration will be forthcoming.



Evelyn was the youngest child of eight children born to Joseph B. and Marie W. Clayton on April 12, 1929 in Sparta, Hancock County, Georgia. She grew up in St. Paul C.M.E. Church in Sparta, Georgia.



After graduating from L. S. Ingraham High School in Sparta in 1947, Evelyn attended Clark Atlanta University (then known as Clark College) and in 1951 earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Home Economics. She earned a Master of Education degree from Fort Valley State College in 1961, followed by special studies at the University of Georgia.



An early advocate of phonics training, Evelyn was a committed educator, as a teacher of first grade classes at Hunt Elementary School, and as a teacher of elementary school mathematics classes at Everett Square. She continued in Early Education until her retirement in 1989. Each year, it warmed her heart as former students thanked her for the personal influence she brought to the fore in their educational development.



Evelyn was a faithful member of St. Luke Episcopal Church in Fort Valley, serving in several capacities. She was most proud of her service on the Altar Guild, which continued unbroken from 1959 until 2016.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Carlton Harold Morse, Sr.; her parents; and her siblings, Dorothy, Vera, Joseph, Ruth, Lillian, Henry and Dennis.



Wednesday afternoon, February 17, 2021, Carrie Evelyn Clayton Morse entered her eternal rest.



Evelyn, with elegance and grace, contributed to her community and nurtured her family as long as she could, passed peacefully at her daughter's home in Riverdale, Georgia.



She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Rosemarie Morse; son, Carlton H. (Denise) Morse, Jr.; two grandchildren, Allison N. Morse and Lauren E. Morse; four sisters-in-law, Emma Morse Abrams, Addie Mae Morse Finney, Buena Morse Miles and Ossie Kemp Morse; a host of nieces; nephews; friends; and colleagues.

