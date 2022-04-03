MORROW, Brian Douglas



Brian Douglas Morrow, 61, of Atlanta, passed away suddenly Wednesday, March 30, 2022, while traveling in Istanbul, Turkey.



Brian was born August 26, 1960 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and spent the great majority of his childhood in that area. He is a 1978 graduate of Saline (Michigan) High School. He played baseball throughout his youth and was the sports reporter for the local paper the Saline Reporter. He attended Michigan State University and the University of Michigan, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering.



After college, he worked as an electrical engineer on defense projects for Texas Instruments in Dallas, Texas. During his tenure at Texas Instruments, he also took a one-year sabbatical where he experienced life as a semi-pro baseball pitcher, a junior college mathematics instructor and tutor, a local librarian, and a major league baseball stadium usher. After Texas Instruments, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia to work as an electrical engineer at the Harris Corporation, developing communications systems.



Brian then spent several years in the greater Washington, DC area, gaining a master's degree in Statistics at the University of Maryland, and working as a statistician studying medical data at the National Institutes of Health. His master's thesis developed and proved out statistical analysis methods that could be used to predict the outcome of professional baseball games. He later returned to Atlanta where he worked as a statistician at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, using statistical analysis to improve neo-natal medical care across the country. He served in this role until he retired in 2021.



During much of his time in Dallas, Washington DC, and Atlanta, Brian remained an avid A-level softball player and coach. Throughout his time in Atlanta, as a hobby, he continued to develop and refine his master's thesis work in predicting baseball game outcomes. Brian was also a contributing member of the Society for American Baseball Research. He was a great lover of animals throughout his life, and he traveled extensively around the world, visiting a multitude of countries over six continents.



Surviving Brian are his partner, Virginia (Ginny) Robinson, well known for supporting Brian's loquacious manner with her quiet and reserved personality, especially while they jointly engaged in his deep love of gardening; his mother Donna (Goodrow Morrow) Brown; bonus parents Richard Brown and Donna (Kasbohm) Morrow; brothers Michael (Shannon Kim) Morrow and Patrick (Donna Shipton) Morrow, and nephews Sean Morrow, Brett Morrow, and Riley Morrow.



Funeral services for Brian will he held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Fischer Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 PM until service time on Friday at Fischer Funeral Home, 3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.



The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, and in light of Brian's great love all animals great and small, any memorial contributions be made to the Atlanta Humane Society (981 Howell Mill Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, 404-875-5331, https://atlantahumane.org), or Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary (712 L G Griffin Rd, Locust Grove, GA 30248, 770-957-0888, https://noahs-ark.org)

