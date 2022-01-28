MORRISS, Robert W.



Robert W. Morriss, age 50, of Lilburn, passed away on January 21st, 2022 in his home. Born on July 21st, 1971, he was the only child of George and Helen Morriss. He grew up in the Nantucket community and was a competitive swimmer and lifelong member of Nantucket Swim and Racquet Club. He was passionate about preserving the club for the neighborhood children and volunteered to manage the facilities. He was a graduate of UGA and had a long career in restaurant management for Longhorn Steakhouse and Cracker Barrel and was also a franchise owner of PMI Property Management. He was an excellent cook and loved to entertain and host his family with the best bbq. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, and gardening and loved the nature of the North Georgia mountains. He is survived by his wife Tania Morriss, sons Dylan and Carson Morriss, half brother Alan Smith, wife Cassy and nephew Michael Smith, half brother Charles Morriss &and nieces Lindsey and Megan Morriss , and half sister Connie Morriss. A memorial service will be held on January 29th at 11 AM at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church, Lilburn. Donations may be made in his name to the Nantucket Swim and Racquet Club, P.O. Box 404, Lilburn, GA 30048.

