MORRISON, William



William "Bill" Lamade Morrison, age 91, of Cartersville formerly of Atlanta passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at his residence. He is survived by his children, Marilyn, Patti, Linda, and John, 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs on Friday, the 4th of March at two o'clock in the afternoon. Family and friends are cordially invited to a reception following the graveside service at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



