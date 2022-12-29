Morrison, William

MORRISON, Jr., William Davidson



William Davidson Morrison Jr. died peacefully on November 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was 99 years old.



Born in 1923 in Milledgeville, Georgia, he was the elder son of Ruth Conn Morrison and William Davidson Morrison Sr.



Mr. Morrison attended Georgia Military Academy, 1940 and Emory University, Phi Beta Kappa, 1944. Following graduation from Emory, Lieutenant (ig) Morrison served for 2 1/2 years in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific.



After the war, Bill attended Harvard Business School and subsequently began a career in the chemical industry. He worked for three Fortune 500 Corporations, served as President and Board member at Hooker Chemical Corporation and founded his own company, Chemical Resource Industries, Ltd.



At the age of 75, he returned to Georgia, married Irene Fields DiNatale, and settled in Atlanta.



Bill is survived by his sons, William D. Morrison III (Leslee) of Old Greenwich, Connecticut and Robert C. Morrison MD (Linda) of Portland, Maine; four grandchildren, Alex (Alexi), David (Kayla), Claire (Katie), and Christopher (Chloe); and three great-grandchildren; his wife, Irene; and her extensive family.



Services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Moores Funeral Home, 301 South Wayne Street, Milledgeville, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to, The Georgia Military College, https://give.gmc.edu/ or The Alzheimer's Association, https://act.alz.org/



Express tributes at www.mooresfuneralhome.com



Moores Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

