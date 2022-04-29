Morrison, Ruth

MORRISON (THACHER), Ruth



Ruth Thacher Morrison, 91, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 following a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Robert Morrison. She leaves behind her daughter, Lynne Morrison McGanity and her husband Brian David McGanity, her two grandsons, Christopher William McGanity (Elizabeth McGanity) and Matthew David McGanity, and two great-grandchildren, Mary Elise McGanity and William Yates McGanity.



Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Charles and Ruth Thacher. She attended Temple University where she met the love of her life, Bill Morrison. She graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology and she and Bill were married in 1952. She worked for several years as a medical technician before retiring to become a full time homemaker. Ruth and Bill relocated to Dallas, Texas in 1972 and resided there for 45 years. Ruth was very active in the North Dallas Women's Club, and participated in the Women's Club's Antique and Bridge Groups among many other activities. She and her husband were avid travelers and especially loved to travel with friends, visiting many places around the world over the years.



In 2017, they moved to Atlanta to be closer to family. For the past five years, Ruth resided at Somerby Independent Living in Sandy Springs. She was quite active at Somerby, most recently serving as the Vice President of the Residents Council and also serving as an Ambassador to new residents. She enjoyed participating in Ladies Night Out, playing weekly mahjong, and developing close relationships with her many friends' there. One of Ruth's greatest pleasures was being with her two great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her Gigi.



Ruth was a devoted wife and a caring and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a woman of strong and lifelong Christian faith. She was kind, always grateful for the small things in life, and believed it was important to always treat other people with respect. She will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.



A service celebrating Ruth's life will be held at 2:00 PM on May 12, 2022 in the Kellett Chapel at Peachtree Church, 3434 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30305. She will be buried along side her husband at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.



