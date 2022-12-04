ajc logo
X

Morrison, Robert

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MORRISON, Robert

Robert Brannon Morrison, 72, most recently of Cumming, Georgia, found peace in heaven on November 21, 2022. A husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend — Bob did indeed love with his whole heart and live life to the fullest.

Bob was born in Miami, Oklahoma on September 25, 1950, to Martha Hilliard Morrison and Robert Archibald Morrison. He attended Miami High School and Oklahoma University, graduating from Pittsburgh State University. Bob had a very successful career in medical sales at companies including Philips, Siemens, and GE Medical. Having lived in areas of North Carolina and Virginia, in 1984, Bob moved to the Roswell-Alpharetta area of Georgia where he found his forever home in the greater Atlanta area.

Very caring and charismatic, Bob cultivated deeply meaningful relationships and touched the lives of many. Larger than life, he spread laughter and joy to everyone around him.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his former wife, Patricia Lankford Morrison "Petey". He is survived by their two daughters, Jennifer Davis (Jim), Christine Schram (Cindi); and "son", Ron West.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Gude Morrison; their three dogs, Vincent, Dougal, McKenzie; and step-children, Matthew Robertson, Alexa Robertson and Margaret Robertson.

Bob is also survived by his adoring grandsons, Alex Marchi and Eric Marchi; step-grandchildren, Cory Oury, Dawson Witt, and Annabelle Witt; his sister, Sarah Morrison Lomax (John); his brother, Fredrick Russell "Rusty" Morrison (Mary); his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many, many friends.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, 2-5 PM at Houck's Grille, 10930 Crabapple Road, Roswell, Georgia. A program and reception will be held in the event room, a place where Bob and Doris enjoyed many festive evenings with friends. Family and friends are invited to bring and share their favorite stories and memories of Bob.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Brynn Anderson

SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,0005h ago

Credit: TNS

Cobb faces 2nd state investigation into handling of absentee ballots
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia unleashes Brock Bowers as College Football Playoff awaits
3h ago

Credit: AP

Loganville’s Nico Dowdell commits to Georgia Tech
8h ago

Credit: AP

Loganville’s Nico Dowdell commits to Georgia Tech
8h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: It doesn’t matter if Trump campaigns for Walker. The damage is already done
19h ago
The Latest

Jones, Wilene
2h ago
McCallen, Gerald
2h ago
Vinton, Edward
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Nell Redmond

College football scoreboard: Scores from ACC, SEC and other championship games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top