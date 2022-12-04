MORRISON, Robert



Robert Brannon Morrison, 72, most recently of Cumming, Georgia, found peace in heaven on November 21, 2022. A husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend — Bob did indeed love with his whole heart and live life to the fullest.



Bob was born in Miami, Oklahoma on September 25, 1950, to Martha Hilliard Morrison and Robert Archibald Morrison. He attended Miami High School and Oklahoma University, graduating from Pittsburgh State University. Bob had a very successful career in medical sales at companies including Philips, Siemens, and GE Medical. Having lived in areas of North Carolina and Virginia, in 1984, Bob moved to the Roswell-Alpharetta area of Georgia where he found his forever home in the greater Atlanta area.



Very caring and charismatic, Bob cultivated deeply meaningful relationships and touched the lives of many. Larger than life, he spread laughter and joy to everyone around him.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his former wife, Patricia Lankford Morrison "Petey". He is survived by their two daughters, Jennifer Davis (Jim), Christine Schram (Cindi); and "son", Ron West.



He is survived by his wife, Doris Gude Morrison; their three dogs, Vincent, Dougal, McKenzie; and step-children, Matthew Robertson, Alexa Robertson and Margaret Robertson.



Bob is also survived by his adoring grandsons, Alex Marchi and Eric Marchi; step-grandchildren, Cory Oury, Dawson Witt, and Annabelle Witt; his sister, Sarah Morrison Lomax (John); his brother, Fredrick Russell "Rusty" Morrison (Mary); his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many, many friends.



A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, 2-5 PM at Houck's Grille, 10930 Crabapple Road, Roswell, Georgia. A program and reception will be held in the event room, a place where Bob and Doris enjoyed many festive evenings with friends. Family and friends are invited to bring and share their favorite stories and memories of Bob.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org.

