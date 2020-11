MORRISON, Ray Charles



Ray Charles Morrison, 64, of Atlanta passed Tues., October 27, 2020. His services will be held Fri., November 6, at 12 noon, HOPE Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Pl., Fayetteville, (770) 461-9222. Viewing Thurs., November 5, 3 PM-7 PM. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery.