MORRISON, Janice B.



Age 88, of Cartersville, Georgia, ,formerly of Atlanta, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at her home after a short battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving and caring husband of 69 years, William L. Morrison and their children, Marilyn, Patti, Linda, and John. A graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs at 11 AM on Saturday, July 24. Family and friends are invited.