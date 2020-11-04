MORRISON, Evelyn Thelma Lowry



Evelyn Thelma Lowry Morrison, of Tucker, Georgia, loving mother, wife, grandmother, and great-mother, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020, at the age of 99. She was the eldest of two children, born of Elmer Clarence and Dorinda Robertson Johnson Lowry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Joe Frank Morrison, and her brother, Billy Lowry. She is survived by her daughters, Joanne Morrison Helms, Judy Evelyn Morrison Kinsey, and Joyce Zanoni Morrison; 3 grandchildren, Joe Helms, Karen Helms Carter, Tamela Kinsey Spencer, and 2 great-grandchildren, Jake Carter and Kinsey Spencer.



Evelyn was born July 29, 1921 in Atlanta, Georgia where she grew up attending Faith Elementary School, Murphy Junior High and then graduated from Girls High School. Being part of a family who believed in further education, she attended Ross Business College which led to her first job. It was then that she met Joe Morrison on a blind date and they married 16 months later. They were together until Joe passed away in 2009.



After moving to Miami and Jacksonville, Florida, they returned to Atlanta in 1968 where Evelyn became an active member of the Tucker United Methodist Church, Wesley Fellowship Class. These lifelong friends were an important part of Evelyn's everyday life. She was proud to have been a member of the United Methodist Women's organization since 1945.



Evelyn was a member and officer of the Tucker Woman's Club from 1986 until it was dissolved after a fire destroyed the building in 2009. She was proud of the Club's charitable efforts helping to support the Tallulah Falls School in Tallulah Falls, Georgia.



Evelyn kept young by surrounding herself with what she loved…family, friends, keepsakes, music, plants, and many hobbies, one of which was gardening. She was a member of the Tucker Garden Club where she developed an interest in landscaping design which kept her constantly working to create a beautiful yard that she was able to enjoy when everything was in full bloom. She was an avid bridge player and her enjoyment of the game kept her mentally active and able to remain in her home to be surrounded by her loves and interests.



Evelyn had a strong sense of right and wrong and she lived her life by example, helping others in any way she could. She always put the needs of others before her own. She was a true Southern lady whose laugh and wonderful sense of humor always put a smile on the face of anyone around her. She will be missed by all who knew her.



A private graveside service will be at a later date.





