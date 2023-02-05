X
Morrison, Donald

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MORRISON, Donald T.

Donald Terry Morrison passed away on January 29, 2023. Don was born on July 18, 1937 in Pelham, GA and was a resident of Decatur for 65 years. A talented pianist, he attended Florida State University on scholarship. He then went on to serve his country in the Armed Forces, and in 1963 opened Music Limited, a sheet music store which was located on Church Street in Decatur. He taught piano to dozens of students through the 1980s and later devoted himself to a family business as Vice President of The Puzzle People, Inc., which crafted wooden educational puzzles for school systems nationwide. He was predeceased by his parents, James J. Morrison and Oga NeSmith Morrison; sister, Gail Tucker; and brother, Neal Morrison. He is survived by his wife, Jeannine Romer Morrison; children, George Shepherd (Stephanie), Julie Northington (Brian) and Alan Morrison (Angelo); sister, Lynne Toll (Herb); a granddaughter, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Private burial in the Decatur Cemetery. Memorial gathering announced at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Spivey Hall of Clayton State University or to a charity meaningful to you.

