Morrison, Bonita

MORRISON (HASTY), Bonita



Bonita Hasty Morrison passed quietly on November 16, 2022 in Flowery Branch, Georgia two days shy of her 97th birthday.



Bonita Hasty was born in Canton, GA in 1925. She was the first of four children born to Oscar Hasty and Mary Chastain Hasty. Their family farmed in Gilmer and White Counties, before moving into the Atlanta area during the Great Depression. Bonita went to work during WWII at Fort McPherson. There, at age 17, she became a keypunch operator. In her spare time, she took jitterbug lessons at the Fox Theater and danced to the songs of Benny Goodman.



After marrying Rex Rakestraw in 1948 and later giving birth to Jeanne and John, Bonita returned to work, at the IRS, moving her way through supervisory positions to become a branch manager.



After a divorce, Bonita met and married Stan Morrison. The two purchased a 160 acre farm in Alto, GA. There, Bonita became an accomplished artist, painting with watercolors, acrylics and oils. Her love of painting drew her to the art communities of Albuquerque and Taos, New Mexico, where she resided before returning to Georgia.



Stan and Bonita moved to Gainesville in the late 90s where she became a master gardener, spending much of her remaining years outdoors. Bonita was a kind, positive and god loving soul.



She is survived by her children, John Rakestraw, Jeanne R. Reese, Howard Morrison and Audrey M. Ryan and their spouses. Bonita was blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss her sweet and loving presence.



Bonita's Memorial will be held at the Atlanta Unity Church, 3597 Parkway Ln., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 on January 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM.

