MORRIS, Royce Cecil



Age 84, of Cumming, GA died January 5, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Sugarloaf United Methodist Church with Rev. Ty Blackburn officiating. Coach Morris, was a native of Hazelhurst, GA, he was a retired educator and was employed by Jeff Davis High School, North Fulton High School and Duluth High School in Georgia,and Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach South Carolina. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Matt and Cindy Morris, of Duluth, GA, Michael and Christine Morris of Moore, SC; daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Kenny Kinsey of Cumming, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Rayburn and Joyce Morris of Tallujah Falls, GA; six grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 41 Perimeter Center E #550, Atlanta, GA 404-728-1181 www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at the church. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel, (770)476-2535.



