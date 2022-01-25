MORRIS-ROBINSON,



Glenda Fae, MD



January 25, 1952 -



December 16, 2020



Glenda Fae Morris-Robinson was born to Lexadd Wilson Morris (deceased) and Millie Grace Morris in Kansas City, MO. Glenda passed away unexpectedly on December 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Robinson, Jr.



Glenda was a product of the Kansas City, MO School System, and graduated with honors from Central Senior High School. She attended Fisk University in Nashville, TN where she earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology. Glenda then attended Atlanta University (now Clark Atlanta University) and earned the Master of Science in Biology. Her plan from childhood was to become a physician, and she attained that goal after attending The Medical School of Wisconsin at Marquette (now Medical College of Wisconsin).



Upon completion of medical school, Glenda was accepted to medical residency at Emory University where she was assigned to Egleston Children's Hospital, and Grady Hospital in Atlanta, GA. She was chosen as Chief Resident and served as a mentor to other residents and medical students.



Glenda was a lead physician at Kaiser Permanente, Cascade Office, and an Adjunct Professor for Morehouse School of Medicine. Her area of specialization was Pediatrics. She practiced for over 30 years in Atlanta.



Glenda was married to Julius Robinson, Jr. for over 27 years until his untimely death in 2018. They had a very special connection. They enjoyed regular family vacations and being there to support loved ones and the community. They had a daughter, Gabriella, and son Julius, III.



Glenda was an active member of Elizabeth Baptist Church in Atlanta. She served as a Girl Scout Leader for several years and was a member of the deaconess board. She was also very active with the Atlanta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.



Glenda loved gadgets, and had a passion for fixing things, one she developed while watching her late father, who enjoyed carpentry and building. Glenda loved photography, and enjoyed taking pictures of family, friends, and documenting her many trips. She enjoyed walking, baking and cooking new recipes. She loved to travel, especially with her daughter, Gabriella. She was very close with her sisters, having had a very strong bond that was a part of their daily lives. She also had a special relationship with her 92 year-old mother.



Glenda is survived by her daughter, Gabriella Robinson, New York, NY, son, Julius Robinson, III (Samina), Fairburn, GA, mother, Millie Grace Morris, Jonesboro, GA; sisters, Dr. Lexcine Morris Wall (Thomas), Atlanta, Rita Skinner (Albert), Atlanta, Kimerla Joyner (Alton), Jonesboro, GA; niece, Brittany Skinner, Atlanta; nephews Cortney Wall (Veronica), Roswell, GA, Christopher Wall, Washington, D.C., and Alexander Skinner, Powder Springs, GA ; grandchildren, Malina Robinson and Elijah King, Fairburn, GA; great-nephew, Carter Wall, Roswell, GA; and godson, Michael Knowles, Stone Mountain, GA. She is also survived by five special aunts and one uncle in Kansas City, MO, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.



The service for Glenda Morris-Robinson was held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, Southwest, Atlanta. Dr. Craig L. Oliver Sr. Pastor of Elizabeth Baptist Church, Atlanta, Georgia officiated the service.



