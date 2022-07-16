MORRIS, Robert Greer



Robert Greer Morris, born on Groundhog's Day in 1943, has passed away on Independence Day at the age of 79. Known to his friends and family as Bob, he was a loving father and grandfather, and a proud graduate of Georgia Tech. Raised in Mississippi on a farm, he and his family moved to Atlanta so that the sons could attend Georgia Tech and participate in the co-op program which made school affordable to a farming family of 5 children. Bob's business sense and love of people led him to a career in real-estate where he had great success early on. Afterward, he married Patricia Morris and had a son, Robert Morris, who followed in his footsteps not only in name but also as a graduate of Georgia Tech.



Bob loved sports throughout his life; winning a State Championship in wrestling; many first place ALTA trophies; and most importantly to him, teaching his son to catch, throw, shoot, hit and tackle. With a graduate degree in Statistics, he also taught math and tutored friends and neighbor's kids. He passed his love of math onto his son.



Bob's friendliness and love of conversation endeared him to many, and they will miss him. His thoughtful and kind advice to his son has left an empty place in my heart. Service will be held Friday, July 22, at the St. James Cemetery in Marietta at 10 AM. Celebration of life to follow at Glover Park Brewery from 11 AM to 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Wounded Warrior Project.



