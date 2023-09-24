MORRIS, Patricia Tyner Turner



Patricia Tyner Turner Morris, formerly of Dunwoody, GA, passed away on September 17, 2023, at home in Marietta, surrounded by loved ones. Pat lived to be 92 years old.



Pat was born in Madison County, GA, on May 1, 1931, to Clara Burroughs Tyner and Garnett H. Tyner. She was the youngest of four children. Pat attended Ila High School, where she was the valedictorian and played basketball. She went on to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and then the University of Georgia where at the age of 20, she graduated with a degree in early childhood development and Home Economics. Pat maintained a deep interest in children her entire life. Much of her life was spent teaching, mentoring, and loving young children. Pat loved the Lord and lived by the core Christian belief of loving others. For many years, she was an active member of Dunwoody UMC, where she was much beloved and greatly respected for her many contributions.



Pat learned to play piano at a very young age and could play almost anything by ear. She continued to play in her signature style her entire life, right up to the end. After moving to Dunwoody from Savannah with her husband, Hugh Morris, she began to play ALTA tennis at the Atlanta Athletic Club. She picked up a racquet in her late forties and played well into her 70s, until both knees needed replacing. Though always a good sport, she was competitive, one of those "wisdom over youth" kind of players. She and her 80-year-old partner beat their share of opponents who were some 30 years younger. Pat loved being outdoors. It was her habit to walk through her yard looking for some little something green to cut and bring inside. She especially loved flowers and had a true gift for creating beautiful arrangements. A day did not go by that she didn't stop to read the AJC cover to cover. If you gave her a bowl of ice cream, she would profess its nutritional value and be your friend forever.



Each day Pat felt and expressed gratitude to those around her. She will be remembered for many reasons, but her courage when life got tough and her unwavering respect for others will be a lesson to those of us who knew her, on how to conduct our own lives.



Pat is survived by her four children, Jane Turner Hall, Harris Turner, Patti Turner Victor, and Cindy Turner Testa; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be Friday, September 29, from 5-7 PM, at H.M. Patterson Arlington Chapel, in Sandy Springs, GA.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:



Jones Chapel United Methodist Church



Attn: Alaina Hart



5601 Highway 29



Danielsville, GA 30633





