MORRIS, Odilla L. Odilla L. Morris of Atlanta, Georgia, (June 10, 1922 - October 9, 2020.) passed away peacefully on October 9th. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Clarence P. Morris, her father Charles C. Lush, mother Marie McDermott Lush, brother Clint Lush, and her sister Gloria Fade. She is survived by her sons, Paul Morris of Stone Mountain, Scott Morris of Atlanta, and daughter-in-law Louise Morris, and her sister Sylvia Henfling of Hoffman Estates, IL. She lived a very exciting and eventful life, nurse in WW2, obtained her pilots license, and many other interesting adventures. She was an extremely loved and respected mother, who will be dearly missed. Odilla will be cremated, and have her ashes entered next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alberts House, in Atlanta, GA, this was the hospice care facility she was at.

