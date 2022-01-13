Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

MORRIS, Nancy Anne

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MORRIS, Nancy Anne

Nancy Anne Morris, age 86 of Cumming, GA, died January 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Sugarloaf United Methodist Church, with Rev. Ty Blackburn officiating. Mrs. Morris was a retired Bellsouth Operator, and receptionist with Cosmetic Dental Solutions, Dr. Chris Sholota. She is survived by, sons and daughters-in-law, Matthew B. and Cynthia Morris, Sr. of Duluth, GA, Michael and Christine Morris of Moore, SC; daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Kenny Kinsey of Cumming, GA; sister Fannie Mae King of Johns Creek, GA. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com The family will receive friends Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 1:00 PM until time of the service at the church. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Duluth Chapel

3088 Duluth Highway

Duluth, GA

30096

https://www.billheadfuneralhome.com/

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Moore, Leslie
1h ago
Dryden, Marymal
1h ago
Johnson, Lillie
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top