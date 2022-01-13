MORRIS, Nancy Anne



Nancy Anne Morris, age 86 of Cumming, GA, died January 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Sugarloaf United Methodist Church, with Rev. Ty Blackburn officiating. Mrs. Morris was a retired Bellsouth Operator, and receptionist with Cosmetic Dental Solutions, Dr. Chris Sholota. She is survived by, sons and daughters-in-law, Matthew B. and Cynthia Morris, Sr. of Duluth, GA, Michael and Christine Morris of Moore, SC; daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Kenny Kinsey of Cumming, GA; sister Fannie Mae King of Johns Creek, GA. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com The family will receive friends Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 1:00 PM until time of the service at the church. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.



