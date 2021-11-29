ajc logo
Morris, Lucille

In Loving Memory of Mother Lucille B. Morris Nov. 29, 2003

Her journey's Just Begun

Don't think of her as gone away--

her journey's just begun,

life holds so many facets—

this earth is only one.

Just think of her as resting

from the sorrows and the tears

in a place of warmth and comfort where there are no days and years.

Think how she must be wishing that we could know today

how nothing but our sadness can really pass away.

And think of her as living in the hearts of those she touched…


for nothing loved is ever lost— and she was loved so much.

