Morris, Lucille

Mother Lucille B. Morris



November 29, 2003







Remember Me



Don't remember me with sadness,



Don't remember me with tears,



Remember all the laughter.



We've shared throughout the years.



Now I am contented,



That my life it was worthwhile,



Knowing when I passed along the way,



I made somebody smile.



When you're walking down the street.



And you've got me on your mind,



I'm walking in your footsteps,



Only half a step behind.



So please don't be unhappy,





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