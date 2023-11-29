Obituaries

Morris, Lucille

Nov 29, 2023

Mother Lucille B. Morris


November 29, 2003



Remember Me

Don't remember me with sadness,

Don't remember me with tears,

Remember all the laughter.

We've shared throughout the years.

Now I am contented,

That my life it was worthwhile,

Knowing when I passed along the way,

I made somebody smile.

When you're walking down the street.

And you've got me on your mind,

I'm walking in your footsteps,

Only half a step behind.

So please don't be unhappy,


Just because I'm out of sight,

Remember that I'm with you,

Each morning, noon, and night.

With All Our Love,

THE MORRIS FAMILY

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View the obituary on Legacy.com

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