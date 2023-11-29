Morris, Lucille

Mother Lucille B. Morris
November 29, 2003
Remember Me
Don't remember me with sadness,
Don't remember me with tears,
Remember all the laughter.
We've shared throughout the years.
Now I am contented,
That my life it was worthwhile,
Knowing when I passed along the way,
I made somebody smile.
When you're walking down the street.
And you've got me on your mind,
I'm walking in your footsteps,
Only half a step behind.
So please don't be unhappy,
Just because I'm out of sight,
Remember that I'm with you,
Each morning, noon, and night.
With All Our Love,
THE MORRIS FAMILY
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