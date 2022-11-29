Morris, Lucille



Mother Lucille B, Morris



November 29, 2003















































































As I Sit in Heaven







As I sit in heaven and watch you every day







I try to let you know with signs, I never went away.







I hear you when you're laughing, and I watch you as you sleep,







I even place my arms around you to calm you as you weep.







Heaven is truly beautiful, just you wait and see!







So live your life, laugh again, enjoy yourself, be free.







Then I'll know with each breath you take







You'll be taking one for me.







With Love,



THE MORRIS FAMILY