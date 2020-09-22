Morris, Louise

MORRIS, Commissioner Louise Commissioner Louise Morris, born in Beckley, WV on August 1, 1932, was Promoted to Glory from Emory University Hospital on Friday, September 18, 2020, with family at her bedside. She and her late husband Commissioner Ted Morris served as officers with The Salvation Army in Japan for 26 years as well as in numerous appointments in the southeastern United States. In retirement, the two of them continued their long ministry by providing pastoral care to Salvation Army ministers. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Reba Holmes, and her beloved husband, Ted Jr,. She is survived by her three sons, Major Ted III (Pamala), Major Ken (Connie) and Lt. Colonel Stephen (Wendy) Morris, seven grandchildren, Jordan (Erica), Luke (Satyn), Anna, Tom (Victoria), David, Angela, and Andrew, four great-grandchildren (Paige, Leon, Riley and Aaryn), as well as extended family. The Celebration of Life will be held at The Salvation Army Atlanta Temple Corps (2090 N. Druid Hills Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30329) on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 AM. Visitation and viewing will take place just prior to the service, beginning at 9:00. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, registration is required at https://www.atlantatemple.com/memorial-service-registration/. A. S. Turner & Sons, Decatur.

