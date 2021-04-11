MORRIS, LD



LD Morris, C.R.B. of Doraville, Ga, beloved son, husband, father, and friend, passed away on April 4, 2021, at the age of 90. He graduated from Jesup High School in 1949 and lived in Thomasville until he joined the Airforce. A veteran of the Korean War; Mr. Morris was a journeyman printer who retired from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was also a popular real estate and insurance broker in Atlanta as well as serving as a vice president of the Henderson Mill Lions Club.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Yvonne, who is from England; his daughter Lavonne, and sons Michael and Christopher; grandchildren Karen, Kelly, Frank, Devin, Matthew, James, Katherine, and Madeline; and great-grandchildren Haskell, Lex, Lillian, and Jameson.



Mr. Morris loved God, his wife, family, and friends. His friends and colleagues always spoke of him as the sweetest and most gentle man they ever knew. In retirement, he never stopped learning and his favorite pastimes included his bridge club, watching the Falcons and Braves, and watching old westerns.

