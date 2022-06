MORRIS, Joyce



Joyce Lorraine Morris of Decatur, age 95, departed this earthly life on April 30, 2022. Joyce was kind-hearted and softly spoken and was loved by all. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by daughters Pamela O'Neal, Deborah Cornelius, son Goodwin O'Neal III and wife Jeannie Rowland, as well as many grand, great-grand, and great-great-grand children.



A Celebration of Her Life will be held June 11th at 3:00 PM at Legacy Park Chapel, Decatur, Georgia 30030.