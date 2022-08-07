ajc logo
MORRIS, Jane Elizabeth Malcom

February 3, 1931 - July 31, 2022

Jane was born on February 3, 1931 in Walton County, Georgia to George Edward Malcom and Mary Frances Dickinson. She graduated from Monroe High School at age 16 as the Valedictorian of her class.

After high school she earned her RN from Georgia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. She went to work for the Veterans Administration where she had a 32 year career serving at hospitals all over the country. At age 25 she packed up and moved to Denver, Colorado to work at the VA Hospital there. One Sunday she attended a youth social at the First Baptist Church of Denver where she met a handsome Air Force Airman. After much encouragement, she agreed to marry him and their marriage lasted 64 wonderful years.

Jane loved reading and traveling. After retirement she took many trips all over the world with Bill and spent time with her grandchildren. She and Bill were very active in their church and served faithfully in the food ministry there. She would also accompany Bill to his many radio performances and eventually discovered her own acting talent, enjoying performing in many radio show reenactments with him.

Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Anne Ledford of Georgia. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Billy; daughter, Jane Gross and husband, Warren of Fresno; daughter, Lynne Dulaney and husband, Harley of Jacksonville, FL; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sister, June Anthony and husband, Jack of Georgia, and brother, Dr. George Edward Malcom and wife Gwen of Georgia.

