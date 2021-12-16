Morris, Jacqueline

MORRIS (GARTON), Jacqueline



Jacqueline Garton Morris, 91 of Avondale Estates, GA passed away December 13th, 2021. She spent her last days in the company of her three children and daughter-in-law. Jackie's death was preceded this past summer by her loving husband Bobby. They were happily married for 68 years. She is survived by her sons Matt and Danny and their wives Karen and Barbara, her daughter Marigene Mason, as well as five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



Jackie was born on December 10, 1930 in Atlanta, GA. She grew up in Avondale Estate, GA. After graduating from Decatur High School, she attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri before transferring and graduating from the University of Georgia. While at Georgia, she was a cheerleader, a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and met her future husband Bobby.



Jackie and Bobby were married on August 23, 1952. The two raised all three of their children in Avondale Estates, GA. Jackie worked on and off throughout her life as a bank teller and a teacher at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and Dekalb County Schools.



Jackie most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She possessed a happy, energetic, positive and caring personality. She was a long-standing and devoted member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Parish. Most of all she will be remembered for how much she loved and cared for her husband, children and their families.



A memorial service for Jackie and Bobby will be held at Holy Trinity Church in Decatur on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:00 A.M.



