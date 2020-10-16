MORRIS, Hope A. The Celebration of Life for Hope A. Morris will be 11 AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at New Covenant Christian Ministries, West Campus, 1760 Phillips Rd., Lithonia, GA. The body will lie in-state one hour before the service. COVID-19 protocols will apply. Streaming at www.newcov.org. Pastor Billy R. Johnson will officiate. A native of Jamaica and longtime resident of New York, Hope Morris was the mother of Stephen Morris and Dexter Morris. Hope died peacefully at her Lithonia home on October 4. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Hospital, Missionaries of the Poor, Steven Furtick Ministries, Feed the Children, or Mercy Ships. Viewing 3 PM 6 PM, today at Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive, SE (at Memorial Drive). www.grissom-clarkfh.com . 404-373-3191.

