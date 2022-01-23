MORRIS, Hermaine



Hermaine Morris, age 81, of Duluth passed on January 20, 2022. Hermaine was born and raised in Great Falls, MT but has lived in Metro Atlanta since 1973. She is survived by her children, April Ifkovits (spouse Phil Ifkovits) and Ryan Morris (spouse Pam Morris); grandchildren, Zachary Ifkovits, Nicholas Ifkovits, Ethan Morris, Emily Morris and sister Janet Enloe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Morris; parents, Vera and Herman Luther; and brother, Joel Luther. Services will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons in Decatur, GA on January 24 at 1:00 PM. To leave condolences for the family visit asturner.com

