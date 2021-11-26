Morris, George

MORRIS, Rev. Dr. George Ewing



Rev. Dr. George Ewing Morris - evangelist, preacher, teacher, pastor, family man - died November 21, 2021 in Canton, GA at the age of 86. Born October 27, 1935 in Appalachia, VA to James Walker and Martha Virginia (nee Ireson) Morris. At age 17, he experienced a profound Christian conversion and was gripped by the call to Christian ministry. Earned his B.A. at Asbury College; MDiv. and DDiv. at Vanderbilt University. Ordained Elder in the Methodist Church in 1964. Ministered throughout the USA and in 84+ countries. Serve 16 years as Arthur J. Moore Professor of Evangelism at Candler School of Theology, Emory University; Founding Director of the World Methodist Evangelism Institute at Emory. Co-authored several books now published in 40 languages. Honored with dozens of awards for distinguished service in evangelism. Married Barbara Jean Murphy on September 1, 1956. Survived by wife Barbara and their four children: Tonya Morris Arnesen (David), David Wesley (Kathy), George Ewing, Jr. (Amy) and Seren Morris; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, a sister (Patricia Grayson) and a large extended family. Despite his demanding ministry schedule, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and family man with countless friends and colleagues around the world. Arrangements by Darby Funeral Home, Canton, GA, https://www.darbyfuneralhome.com.

