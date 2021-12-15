MORRIS, Fred



Fred B. Morris, age 97, of Lithonia, died December 13, 2021. He served his country during WWII in the US Navy aboard the USS Intrepid. After graduating from GA Tech, he retired from Southern Bell after 35 years of service. He was preceded in death by is wife of 64 years, Marilyn "George" Morris; son-in-law, Eddie Pruett and grandsons, Kyle and Robby Pruett. Surviving are daughter, Alison Pruett of Wedowee, AL: son, Richard Morris and his wife, Hazel, of Lilburn; grandsons, James Pruett, Brian, Travis, and Dustin Morris; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 1 o'clock, Wednesday, December 15, in the chapel of Henry Funeral Home with Dr. Jim Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the funeral home .

