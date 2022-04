MORRIS, Elden, H.



Elden H. Morris, of Mableton, GA, passed away peacefully at home on April 17, 2022. He leaves his wife Dolores and daughter Kim Moody. Services will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10:30 AM, at the American Legion Post 294, 3282 Florence Road, Powder Springs, GA, 30127